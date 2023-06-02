Bad Cholesterol पर करना चाहते हैं गहरी चोट? तो इन बुरी आदतों से आज ही करें तौबा
Bad Cholesterol पर करना चाहते हैं गहरी चोट? तो इन बुरी आदतों से आज ही करें तौबा

Bad Cholesterol Increasing Habits: अगर आपके शरीर में बैड कोलेस्ट्रोल की मात्रा ज्यादा बढ़ रही है तो वक्त रहते अलर्ट हो जाना चाहिए वरना डायबिटीज समेत दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा बढ़ जाएगा. 

Jun 02, 2023

Bad Cholesterol पर करना चाहते हैं गहरी चोट? तो इन बुरी आदतों से आज ही करें तौबा

High Cholesterol​: कोलेस्ट्रोल आपके खून में मौजूद एक बेहद चिपचिपा पदार्थ होता है. शरीर को हेल्दी सेल्स बनाने के लिए गुड कॉलेस्ट्रोल की जरूरत होती है, लेकिन कई बार खराब खान-पान की वजह से बैड कॉलेस्ट्रोल (Bad Cholesterol)  बढ़ जाता है जिसके कारण हार्ट अटैक समेत कई तरह की दिल की बीमारी (Heart Disease) का खतरा पैदा हो जाता है. इंसान की कुछ ऐसी आदतें भी होती हैं जो शरीर में फैट बढ़ाने की वजह बन जाती है, इन्हें जल्द छोड़ देना ही सेहत के लिए बेहतर है.

