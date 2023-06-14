Inter-religious marriages: इकलौता मुस्लिम देश जहां लड़कियों के पास है दूसरे धर्म में शादी का अधिकार
topStories1hindi1736889
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Inter-religious marriages: इकलौता मुस्लिम देश जहां लड़कियों के पास है दूसरे धर्म में शादी का अधिकार

Inter Religious Marriages: इस्लामिक देशों के सख्त कानूनों के बारे में तो दुनिया जानती है. इन देशों में इस्लामी कायदों से ही चलना होता है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया का एक मुस्लिम देश ऐसा भी हैं जहां कि लड़कियां गैर मुस्लिम लड़कों से शादी (Marriage) कर सकती हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

Inter-religious marriages: इकलौता मुस्लिम देश जहां लड़कियों के पास है दूसरे धर्म में शादी का अधिकार

Tunisian women free to marry non Muslim men: इस्लामिक दुनिया में यूं तो कई ऐसे देश हैं जो अलग-अलग खासियतों की वजह से मशहूर है. इन देशों में एक चीज कॉमन है कि वहां इस्लामिक कानून के हिसाब से चलना पड़ता है. ऐसे देशों में लड़कियों की शादी सिर्फ अपने ही मजहब में करने की इजाजत होती है. इसके बावजूद दुनिया में केवल एकलौता ऐसा इस्लामिक देश हैं जहां की लड़कियों को कानूनन दूसरे धर्म के लड़कों के साथ शादी करने का अधिकार है. यह एक एडवांस और आजाद ख्याल देश है जिसकी 99 फीसदी आबादी मुस्लिम है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Prabhu Deva
Prabhu deva News: 47 की उम्र में दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू बने बेटी के पिता
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन