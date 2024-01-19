trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711260
NewsHockey
INDIA WOMEN'S HOCKEY TEAM

India Women's Hockey Team vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Olympics Qualifiers In India?

The Indian women's team, led by Savita Punia, is determined to bounce back after the penalty shootout heartbreak against Germany.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Women's Hockey Team vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Olympics Qualifiers In India?

After a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals, the India Women's Hockey Team is gearing up for a do-or-die clash against Japan in the 3rd-4th place qualification match today. With the USA and Germany securing their spots in the Paris Olympics 2024, this is India's last chance to clinch the coveted Olympic quota. In the head-to-head comparison, India and Japan stand neck to neck. Out of 31 matches played, both teams have emerged victorious 14 times, with three ending in a draw. However, in their recent encounters, India has triumphed over Japan twice, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Full Squads

India:

Captain: Savita Punia

Players: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalker, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Beuty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha

Japan:

Captain: Yuri Nagai

Players: Eika Nakamura, Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Chiko Fujibayashi, Akari Nakagomi, Mai Toriyama, Kana Urata, Amiru Shimada, Akio Tanaka, Rui Takashima, Sakurako Omoto, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa, Rika Ogawa

Probable Starting Line-ups

India:

Goalkeeper: Savita Punia

Players: Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha

Japan:

Goalkeeper: Eika Nakamura

Players: Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Mai Toriyama, Kana Urata, Amiru Shimada, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa

The Road to Redemption

The Indian women's team, led by Savita Punia, is determined to bounce back after the penalty shootout heartbreak against Germany. The qualification for the Paris Olympics hangs in the balance, and the clash against Japan is their golden ticket.

In a must-watch encounter, the quest for Olympic glory intensifies as India faces Japan in the 3rd-4th place qualification match. Stay tuned for the electrifying showdown that could define India's journey to the Paris Olympics 2024.

India vs Japan: Live Streaming

When is the scheduled date for the third-place playoff showdown between India and Japan?

The third-place playoff encounter between India and Japan is set to take place on January 19th (Friday).

At what time is the kick-off for the third-place playoff match between India and Japan?

The third-place playoff clash between India and Japan is scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. IST.

In which venue will the third-place playoff match between India and Japan be hosted?

The Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi has been chosen as the venue for the pivotal third-place playoff match between India and Japan.

Where can viewers catch the live television broadcast of the third-place playoff match between India and Germany?

The live telecast of the third-place playoff match between India and Germany can be witnessed on the Sports 18 channel in India.

Where can you access the live stream of the third-place playoff match between India and Japan?

The live streaming of the third-place play-off clash between India and Japan will be available on Jio Cinema, providing fans with a digital platform to catch all the action in real-time.

