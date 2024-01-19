In a nail-biting encounter at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro-Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, the Indian women's hockey team faced a heartbreaking defeat against Japan in the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Despite dominating possession, creating numerous scoring opportunities, and earning several penalty corners, India fell short, losing 1-0 to a resilient Japanese side. The loss not only denied India a place in the Paris Olympic Games but also left the players and fans shattered. A poignant moment captured on social media was the image of Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia crying after the match. The photo went viral, reflecting the intense emotions of the team as they fell short of securing a spot in the Paris Olympics.

Defensive Masterclass by Japan

The Japanese team showcased a defensive masterclass, crowding their half, defending in numbers, and absorbing the relentless pressure applied by the Indian attackers. Despite India's 13 circle entries, 11 shots on goal, and nine penalty corners compared to Japan's eight circle entries and four penalty corners, the Indians couldn't breach the formidable Japanese defense.

Early Blow

The turning point of the match came in the sixth minute when Kana Urata capitalized on a penalty corner, flicking the ball through Savita's legs to give Japan a crucial 1-0 lead. Despite India's efforts to equalize, Japan's defence held strong throughout the match.

Missed Opportunities

India's missed opportunities added to the frustration as they failed to convert crucial chances. Deepika's flick during a penalty corner was saved by goalkeeper Hazuki Nagai, and subsequent attempts were thwarted by the resolute Japanese defenders. The Indian team made continuous attacks, but the Japanese defense, led by goalkeeper Akio Tanaka, proved impenetrable.