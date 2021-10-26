After Maharashtra, Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings to release in theatres across Kerala

New Delhi: After creating history worldwide, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was recently released in Maharashtra and is now all set to release in theatres across Kerala on October 27, 2021, in English.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings by Marvel opened to shattering Box Office records overseas. The superhero flick is pacing up in India as well upon its initial release in September this year.

