Marvel Studios

After Maharashtra, Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings to release in theatres across Kerala

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

After Maharashtra, Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings to release in theatres across Kerala
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: After creating history worldwide, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was recently released in Maharashtra and is now all set to release in theatres across Kerala on October 27, 2021, in English.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.  

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings by Marvel opened to shattering Box Office records overseas. The superhero flick is pacing up in India as well upon its initial release in September this year. 

The action-packed fantasy superhero flick features Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung in pivotal parts.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the actioner released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

 

 

