Emmys 2024: 'Succession' And 'The Bear' Rule The Awards, Hollywood Pays Tribute To F.R.I.E.N.D.S Star Matthew Perry

New Delhi: Succession and The Bear continue their hit run at awards shows, emerging winners at the 75th Prime Time Emmy Awards. The awards arrived four months after their due date, after what had been a turbulent few months for Hollywood given the writer's strike, with the industry coming to a virtual standstill.

Nonetheless, the red carpet was rolled out at the Peacock Theatre, with Hollywood’s swish set rustling up appearances in Dior, Chanel, and Givenchy. From Selena Gomez arriving with beau Benny Blanco in a see-through dress and Suki Waterhouse flaunting her baby bump alongside partner Robert Pattinson.

The night belonged to Succession and The Bear. Succession won best drama series and scooped acting honours for Kieran Culkin for best actor, Sarah Snook for best actress as well and Matthew Macfadyen for best supporting actor. Succession is a satirical drama series which charts the succession battle that ensues in the Roy family which controls the entertainment business. The show also won Best Writing in drama series Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting actress for The White Lotus.

The story of a family and its struggles, The Bear tells the story of a chef who leaves the world of fine dining to run his family’s sandwich shop. The show won gold in the Best Comedy Series Best Actor nod for Jeremy Allen White and Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Best actress in a comedy series went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years.

The first hour of the show held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day saw three Black women win major awards not just for Abbot but as well as for Ayo Edibiri a first-time nominee who bagged the nod for best-supporting actor for “The Bear” and Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Beef continued its hit run bagging best limited series and trophies for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

Emotions ran high as Friends actor Matthew Perry received an emotional tribute in the In Memoriam section which also included late stars such as Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, and Kirstie Alley.