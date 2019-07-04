close

The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey bags role in Disney's remake of 'The Little Mermaid'

Singer Halle Bailey has been roped in to play Ariel in the remake of "The Little Mermaid".

Los Angeles: Singer Halle Bailey has been roped in to play Ariel in the remake of "The Little Mermaid".

Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce Halle's casting in the project.

"Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid'," read a tweet on the official Twitter page of the film studio.

The reboot of the 1989 classic will be directed by Rob Marshall.

After bagging the lead role in the film, Halle expressed her happiness on social media.

"Dream come true," the "Warrior" hitmaker wrote.

Zendaya, who was earlier rumoured to play Ariel, congratulated Halle on the role.

"Yes!! Here for this," Zendaya tweeted sharing a link of a news article about the casting.

