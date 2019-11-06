Here's how Chris Evans spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie

Washington DC: Believe it or not, Chris Evans' 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers were really hard to avoid, even for the flick`s cast.

The actor revealed that he accidentally destroyed a significant moment for Anthony Mackie despite the script being very secretive."While we were filming in Atlanta, I had already read the scene. I had a few people over to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up," he told Jimmy Fallon on Monday`s episode of `The Tonight Show`.

"I didn`t know he didn`t know what was gonna happen. And he showed up first and I said, `Hey man, isn`t that scene fantastic?` and he said, `What scene?` And I said, `The scene when I give you the shield.` And he said, `You`re giving me the shield?`," revealed the actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Once Evans found that his Marvel`s co-actor isn`t actually aware of the script, he arranged a copy of it for him to read."I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he`s getting the shield and he was so happy and you immediately feel like, `Man, maybe I robbed this moment from...maybe Kevin Feige deserved this,`" he said.

"It was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving," Evans continued. "It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great."