Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet recalls spine-chilling 'Avatar 2' underwater sequence

Kate Winslet, who is filming for the second installment of action-thriller 'Avatar', plays Ronal in the film. The actress talks about the underwater sequence she shot for the film which literally scared her to death. According to reports, her husband Ned Rocknroll helped her learn free diving for the role. 

Film still

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kate Winslet had to shoot a seven-minute underwater sequence for James Camerons much-hyped upcoming Avatar 2, and she admits the experience almost initially literally scared her to death. She admits she thought she had died while shooting the scene.

"God, it's just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can't think about anything, you can't make lists in your head, you're just looking at the bubbles underneath you? My first words when I resurfaced were, 'am I dead?' Yes, I thought I'd died," Winslet said in an interview with Observer Magazine.

The actress plays Ronal in the upcoming film. In fact, her husband Ned Rocknroll helped her learn free diving for the role. "You have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and he got quite good at the breath holding as well. But he did black out," she says.

'Avatar 2' is an upcoming American science fiction film directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. It is the second film in the Avatar franchise, following Avatar (2009). Apart from Kate, Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones are new addition to the original cast. 

