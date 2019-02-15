हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katy Perry

Katy Perry gets engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day

Katy Perry gets engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine&#039;s Day
File photo

London: Singer Katy Perry says she got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day this year, following a three-year on-off romance.

The "Part of me" hitmaker on Friday took to Instagram to share the news, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Full bloom," she wrote along with a photograph of herself with her fiance Orlando, flaunting her ring. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The "Troy" actor also shared the same photograph writing, "Lifetimes". 

Katy's mother Mary Hudson also shared images of the emotional proposal on Facebook, with caption: "Look who got engaged last night." 

Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr.
 

 

Katy PerryOrlando BloomOrlando Bloom Valentine's DayPart of Me Hitmaker
