Santiago Mitre’s ‘Argentina 1985’ to stream on OTT from THIS date!

New Delhi: Santiago Mitre’s drama ‘Argentina 1985’ is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21st October globally. The film has also made it to the Venice International Film Festival as the official selection. The runtime of the film is 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The film stars ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ and ‘Wild Tales’ fame Ricardo Darin along with Peter Lanzani. ‘Argentina 1985’ has been directed by Santiago Mitre, while the screenplay of the film has been done by Santiago Mitre and Mariano Llinás. It has been produced by Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Victoria Alonso.

The film even received rave reviews for the performance by actor Ricardo Darin. “Argentina, 1985 is carried from one scene to the next by [Ricardo] Darin in what is undoubtedly the greatest performance of his career so far,” said Stephanie Bunbury of Deadline. “[An] impeccably executed portrait of a country at a cross roads, said Carlos Aguilar writing for The Wrap. “Ricardo Darin gives an awards-worthy performance in Santiago Mitre’s rousing real-life courtroom thriller," said Fionnuala Halligan of Screen International.

About the film

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.