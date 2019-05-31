Sophie Turner was nervous about X-Men Dark Phoenix

Los Angeles: Actress Sophie Turner says she was quite nervous to essay the role of Jean Grey in 'X-Men Dark Phoenix'.

"I was quite nervous. I mean, in `X-Men: Apocalypse` I didn`t really have a crazy amount to work with. I had a little bit of the character. And so, I wasn`t prepared when (director) Simon Kinberg told me. But I read the script and it was a delicious five-course meal for an actor," Turner said in a statement.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, this is incredible'. It just meant a lot of preparation, and a lot of hard work, but Simon was the perfect partner in crime to go along with that. He was the most collaborative, supportive director ever. And it was his first time directing, so we were both cheering each other on from the sidelines, which was very cool," she added.

'X-Men Dark Phoenix' is said to be a "culmination" of all the movies made under the X-Men franchise. It will see the mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey (Turner) as her powers get dangerously out of control.

Fox Star India will release 'X-Men Dark Phoenix' in the country in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on June 5.