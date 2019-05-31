close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner was nervous about X-Men Dark Phoenix

'X-Men Dark Phoenix' is said to be a "culmination" of all the movies made under the X-Men franchise. 

Sophie Turner was nervous about X-Men Dark Phoenix
File photo

Los Angeles: Actress Sophie Turner says she was quite nervous to essay the role of Jean Grey in 'X-Men Dark Phoenix'.

"I was quite nervous. I mean, in `X-Men: Apocalypse` I didn`t really have a crazy amount to work with. I had a little bit of the character. And so, I wasn`t prepared when (director) Simon Kinberg told me. But I read the script and it was a delicious five-course meal for an actor," Turner said in a statement. 

"I thought, 'Oh my God, this is incredible'. It just meant a lot of preparation, and a lot of hard work, but Simon was the perfect partner in crime to go along with that. He was the most collaborative, supportive director ever. And it was his first time directing, so we were both cheering each other on from the sidelines, which was very cool," she added. 

'X-Men Dark Phoenix' is said to be a "culmination" of all the movies made under the X-Men franchise. It will see the mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey (Turner) as her powers get dangerously out of control.

Fox Star India will release 'X-Men Dark Phoenix' in the country in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on June 5.

Tags:
Sophie TurnerX-Men Dark PhoenixMichael FassbenderXavier Charles
Next
Story

Sayani Gupta goes de-glam in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15'

Must Watch

PT6M36S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day