Taylor Swift and Harry Styles win big at VMAs 2022, check out the full list!
Performers this year included Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
- The 2022 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and awards were handed out in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
- Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively.
Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively -- along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who made history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Nominees throughout the categories included Madonna, who is the most-awarded artist in VMAs history with 20 wins, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Adele among others.
Taylor Swift won the 'Video of the Year' award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed.
In her speech at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed she is dropping her new album in October, with more details coming at midnight later that night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Lil Nas X and Harlow won the best collaboration for `Industry Baby`. Harry Styles won album of the year for `Harry`s House` and Lisa beat out the likes of BTS to take home the VMA for best K-pop, though BTS was named group of the year. Here`s the full list of 2022 MTV VMA winners.
Video Of The Year
Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy' - OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers' - Atlantic Records
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - 'brutal' - Geffen Records
Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Republic Records (WINNER)
Artist Of The Year
Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment (WINNER)
Drake - OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran - Atlantic Records
Harry Styles - Columbia Records
Jack Harlow - Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X - Columbia Records
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
Song Of The Year
Adele - 'Easy On Me' - Columbia Records
Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)
Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' - EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY' - Columbia Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem - Columbia Records
Dove Cameron - Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (WINNER)
GAYLE - Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto - Streamcut / RCA Records
Maneskin - Arista Records
SEVENTEEN - PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Album Of The Year
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Harry Styles - Harry's House (WINNER)
Group Of The Year
BLACKPINK
BTS (WINNER)
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Push Performance Of The Year
September 2021: Griff - 'One Night' - Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf - 'Sexy Villain' - Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett - 'i hope ur miserable until ur dead' - Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN - 'Rock With You' - PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)
January 2021: Mae Muller - 'Better Days' - Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE - 'abcdefu' - Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa - 'R U That' - Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo - 'Tamagotchi' - Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg - 'Chaise Longue' - Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long - 'Baby Boo' - Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii - 'Persuasive' - Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy' - OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' - EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' - Columbia Records (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie' - 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd - 'One Right Now' - Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd - 'LA FAMA' - Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY' - Columbia Records
Best Pop
Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers' - Atlantic Records
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - Columbia Records
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo - 'traitor' - Geffen Records
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg - 'From The D 2 The LBC' - Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems - 'WAIT FOR U' - Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar - 'N95' - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto - 'Big Energy' - Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - 'Do We Have A Problem?' - Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (WINNER)
Pusha T - 'Diet Coke' - G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - 'Love Dies Young' - RCA Records
Jack White - 'Taking Me Back' - Third Man Records
Muse - 'Won't Stand Down' - Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer' - Warner Records (WINNER)
Shinedown - 'Planet Zero' - Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace - 'So Called Life' - RCA Records
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - 'Love It When You Hate Me' - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID - 'Enemy' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - 'emo girl' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Maneskin - 'I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE' - Arista Records (WINNER)
Panic! At The Disco - 'Viva Las Vengeance' - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots - 'Saturday' - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best Latin
Anitta - 'Envolver' - Warner Records (WINNER)
Bad Bunny - 'Titi Me Pregunto' - Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G - 'MAMIII' - Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee - 'REMIX' - Republic Records
Farruko - 'Pepas' - Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex - 'In Da Getto' - Suenos Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
Alicia Keys - 'City of Gods (Part II)' - AKW
Chloe - 'Have Mercy' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. - 'For Anyone' - RCA Records
Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd - Out Of Time (WINNER)
Best K-Pop
BTS - 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'
Itzy - 'Loco'
Lisa - 'Lalisa' (WINNER)
Seventeen - 'Hot'
Stray Kids - 'Maniac'
Twice - 'The Feels'
Song Of The Summer
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone - 'Me Porto Bonito'
Beyonce - 'BREAK MY SOUL'
Charlie Puth - 'Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)'
Doja Cat - 'Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)'
Future ft. Drake, Tems - 'WAIT FOR U'
Harry Styles - 'Late Night Talking'
Jack Harlow - 'First Class' (WINNER)
Kane Brown - 'Grand'
Latto x Mariah Carey - 'Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled'
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'
Marshmello x Khalid - 'Numb'
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'
Nicky Youre, dazy - 'Sunroof'
Post Malone with Doja Cat - 'I Like You (A Happier Song)'
ROSALIA - 'BIZCOCHITO'
Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles - Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters - Studio 666 - RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed - Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna - Madame X - Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo - driving home 2 u - Geffen Records
Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' - Republic Records (WINNER)
Best Metaverse Performance
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande - Fortnite
BLACKPINK The Virtual - PUBG Mobile (WINNER)
BTS - Minecraft/YouTube
Charli XCX - Roblox
Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox
Video For Good
Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'
Latto - 'P*ssy'
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' (WINNER)
Rina Sawayama - 'This Hell'
Stromae - 'Fils de joie'
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'family ties'
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - 'Bam Bam'
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar - 'N95'
Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'
Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'
Best Direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'
Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'
Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers'
Harry Styles - 'As It Was'
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'
Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' (WINNER)
Best Art Direction
Adele - 'Oh My God'
Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sex'y
Kacey Musgraves - 'Simple Times'
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie'
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'
Coldplay & BTS - 'My Universe'
Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie'
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - 'Stay'
Best Choreography
BTS - 'Permission to Dance'
Doja Cat - 'Woman' (WINNER)
FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - 'Tears in the Club'
Harry Styles - 'As It Was'
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'
Normani Featuring Cardi B - 'Wild Side'
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'
Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Brutal'
Rosalia - 'Saoko' (WINNER)
Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'
The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'
