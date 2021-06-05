Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' shoot postponed after crew members test COVID positive

Washington: The shooting of Tom Cruise's much-awaited film 'Mission: Impossible 7' has been postponed after the crew members tested positive for the novel coronavirus during routine testing, on Thursday.

Variety reported that a spokesperson for the Paramount and Skydance production confirmed work on the project will be stalled until June 14. "We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation," read the statement.

The latest movie in the Tom Cruise-starring action franchise was filming in the UK when the COVID positive test took place. According to Variety, Cruise returned to the UK after a Christmas break Stateside, with production venue shifting from Warner Bros.

Studios Leavesden to Longcross.The film's shoot was first halted when 12 people tested positive on the Italy sets in October. The production was then moved to the UK in December.

The 58-year-old actor made headlines at the last schedule of the film when he expressed his frustration at crew members who were not following the social distancing norms.

Variety has learned that Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss and Greg Tarzan Davis will also join Cruise in his Ethan Hunt for the latest mission.

The much-anticipated Christopher McQuarrie directorial is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.