हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes amid HFPA controversy

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes statues amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes amid HFPA controversy
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Hollywood star Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes statues amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier today, NBC announced that it would not be airing the 2022 iteration of the Golden Globes. The network said in a statement: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

Cruise won the best actor honour in 1990 for ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ and in 1997 for ‘Jerry Maguire’, as well as a best supporting actor award in 2000 for ‘Magnolia’.

The backlash began after a Los Angeles media outlet’s report detailing that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. Last week, the HFPA’s membership voted to approve a proposal of reforms aimed at addressing its lack of diversity and other ethics issues, but many in Hollywood, including Time’s Up and a coalition of PR Firms, noted that the reforms do not go far enough.

This news comes after Netflix and Amazon Studios each announced they would no longer be working with the HFPA until the organization enacted sweeping changes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise is the latest Hollywood talent to express their disapproval with the HFPA.

Scarlett Johansson, who has been nominated for four Golden Globes awards, urged Hollywood to take a "step back" from the HFPA, while Golden Globe winner Mark Ruffalo recently offered a statement, "Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tom CruiseGolden GlobesHollywood Foreign Press AssociationHFPAHollywoodNetflixAmazon Studio
Next
Story

Disha Patani: Salman Khan dances like no one's watching him

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Coronavirus norms being flouted, people still not following social distancing