हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: India opposes 'vaccine passport' ahead of G7 summit, Harsh Vardhan says idea 'discriminatory'

Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday conveyed India’s strong opposition to the idea of vaccine passport at a G7 plus ministerial session. Dr. Vardhan stated that the COVID-19 vaccine coverage of developing countries is less than the developed countries.

COVID-19: India opposes &#039;vaccine passport&#039; ahead of G7 summit, Harsh Vardhan says idea &#039;discriminatory&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday (June 4, 2021) expressed India’s concern over the idea of vaccine passport at a G7 plus ministerial session.

Dr. Vardhan conveyed India’s strong opposition to the idea and said that it is still immature to implement such a move, stating that the COVID-19 vaccine coverage of developing countries is less than the developed countries.

"At this stage of the pandemic, it is pertinent to also discuss India's concern over the idea of a vaccine passport. Considering the fact of the lower levels of vaccination of the population in developing countries in contrast to the developed countries and given the still-unaddressed issues related to equitable and affordable access, supply and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, India would propose that the implementation of a vaccine passport will be hugely discriminatory and disadvantageous to the developing countries," the health minister said.

"India would suggest that the same should be implemented duly taking into consideration emerging evidence of the efficacy of vaccines and under the over-arching coordination by WHO duly attending to the anomaly of access and affordability as it exists today," the health minister added.

Dr Vardhan took it to his Twitter account to express his gratitude for getting an opportunity to address the health ministers meeting via video conference at this year’s G7 Summit

"Expressed India's concern & strong opposition to 'Vaccine Passport' at this juncture of the #pandemic. With vaccine coverage as a % of the population in developing countries still low compared to developed countries, such an initiative could prove to be highly discriminatory," the health minister tweeted.

The Group of Seven is an intergovernmental organisation comprising Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineVaccine passportCoronavirusDr Harsh VardhanUnion Health Ministry
Next
Story

Assam extends COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till June 16, check what’s allowed, what’s not

Must Watch

PT19M46S

DNA: Why don't we have 'one nation one price' for COVID-19 vaccine?