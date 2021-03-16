हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
retaliation

Zee Studios International announces release date of Orlando Bloom starrer 'Retaliation'

Orlando Bloom's 'Retaliation' will release in India on ZeePlex (ZEE5) on Friday, March 26.

Zee Studios International announces release date of Orlando Bloom starrer &#039;Retaliation&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Zee Studios International and Vistaar Entertainment are pleased to announce the release of Retaliation, starring Orlando Bloom. The film will be released on 26th March across India, UK, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Caribbean on Premium Video on Demand and on March 25 in theatres in the Middle East. Directed by Ludwig Shammasian & Paul Shammasian and written by Geoff Thompson. The film stars Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery and Anne Reid.

The film will release in India on ZeePlex (ZEE5) on Friday, March 26.

Critically acclaimed upon its recent US release, Retaliation features a career-best performance by Orlando Bloom. Geoff Thompson’s script is inspired by his own real-life experiences, with Retaliation drawing praise for its exceptional central performance and its authentic direction.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, says:

“We are very excited to bring Retaliation to a wide audience in India, UK, Middle East, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean. Retaliation offers to be a critically acclaimed thriller and an important movie for film lovers. I was blown away by Orlando Bloom’s performance, and we’re proud to be able to bring it to people’s homes on 26th March & also in cinemas in the Middle East on 25th March.”
Fuelled by anger, a demolition worker seeks revenge against the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident.

Orlando Bloom plays Malky, a demolition worker whose latest assignment is to tear down the church where he was molested by a priest as a young boy. Unfortunately, that past rears its ugly head when Malky meets the now elderly priest at a local pub. This encounter sends the already fragile Malky into an emotional tailspin and has to decide whether to seek revenge against this priest or find another path.

 

