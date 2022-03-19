हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagwant Mann

10 AAP MLAs to be sworn in as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet today

It is notable that there are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

10 AAP MLAs to be sworn in as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet today
File Photo

New Delhi: Ten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday (March 19, 2022).

The swearing-in ceremony will take place around 11 am at Punjab Raj Bhawan and the leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. 

"The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann had said in a tweet while announcing the cabinet on Friday.

It is notable that there are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

Of the ten, five MLAs represent the Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba. Four MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also decided to nominate Kultar Singh Sandhwan as Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier on March 16, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in a ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh.

AAP romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine. 

