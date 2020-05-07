11 dead, over 1,000 affected due to gas leak at chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

The death toll in gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district climbed to 11 on Thursday (July 7). Over 1,000 people have been affected, some of them critically, due to the gas leak at the chemical plant at around 2:30 AM.

Footages of the incident show many people lying unconscious on the roads near the chemical plant. Some people can be seen wearing masks and helping those who are showing signs of difficulty in breathing.

Government sources said that gas, believed to be styrene, has been neutralised and NDRF team has reached the spot to evacuate the villagers from nearby areas. It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.

"Primary report is that poly vinyl chloride gas (or may be Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water)," said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence at 11 AM to hold discussions over the incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for Visakhapatnam to enquire about the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, district officials have been directed by CM Reddy to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said that Visakhapatnam gas leak incident is an accident. DGP Sawang added that all safety protocols were followed at the chemical plant owned by LG Polymers and probe has been launched to find the reason behind this tragedy. He also informed the media that forensic teams are also being sent to RR Venkatapuram village where the chemical plant is located.