12 New Industrial Smart Cities To Form A Grand Necklace Around India; Know How

India is poised to don a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities following a pivotal decision by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which approved 12 new projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with a projected investment of Rs. 28,602 crore. These industrial smart cities will follow the lead of successful models like Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Dholera in Gujarat.

This strategic move promises to revolutionize the nation's industrial framework, establishing a strong network of industrial hubs and cities poised to significantly propel economic growth and enhance global competitiveness. Covering 10 states and meticulously planned along six key corridors, these initiatives mark a substantial stride in India's ambition to bolster its manufacturing prowess and economic expansion.

The designated locations for these industrial zones include Khurpia in Uttarakhand; Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab; Dighi in Maharashtra; Palakkad in Kerala; Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh; Gaya in Bihar; Zaheerabad in Telangana; Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh; Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan; and one unspecified location in Haryana.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced post-meeting that the Cabinet had greenlit 12 new initiatives under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), with an anticipated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

The NICDP is anticipated to be a catalyst for employment, potentially creating approximately one million direct jobs and up to three million indirect jobs in these proposed regions. These initiatives are expected to unlock an investment potential of around Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

This move is in line with the government's budget announcement regarding the development of 'plug and play' industrial parks near 100 cities, in collaboration with state governments and the private sector, to enhance manufacturing.

Currently, eight cities are at various stages of this initiative. In four cities—Dholera in Gujarat, Auric in Maharashtra, Vikram Udyogpuri in Madhya Pradesh, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh—primary infrastructure has been established, and the allocation of land plots to industries is in progress.

In the remaining four cities—Tumakuru in Karnataka, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana, and Dadri in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh—the government's Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) is actively developing essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and power supply.