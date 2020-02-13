हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

13 dead, 31 injured after bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh

At least 13 people died and 31 got injured after a truck collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday (February 13).

13 dead, 31 injured after bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh

At least 13 people died and 31 got injured after a truck collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday (February 13). Talking to ANI, Dr Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Saifai Mini PGI said that 13 people were brought dead to the hospital, while 31 injured are undergoing treatment.

"At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead," he added.

Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad, said that the accident took place on Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm on Wednesday after a double-decker private bus collided with a stationary truck. Patel added that the driver of the bus failed to see the stationary truck and rammed into it from behind. 

"There were 40-45 passengers on the bus. There are many casualties and several people got injured. Around 10-14 casualties may be there,"  Patel had earlier told ANI.

Tags:
Uttar Pradeshtruck-bus collisionUttar Pradesh accident
Next
Story

We are moving from Process Centric Tax System to Citizen Centric Tax System: PM Modi

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16