13-year-old girl raped by her classmates in Mumbai school; case registered under POCSO Act

Mumbai: Two minors allegedly raped their 13-year-old girl who was their classmate inside the classroom of their civic-run school in Matunga area of Mumbai. The police, informing about the incident, said that the police registered a case against them, an official said on Friday.

"The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates, when their fellow classmates stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation," an official of Matunga police station said.

The victim and accused minor boys, both were student of 8th standard.



"The incident left the girl shaken and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately lodged a complaint against the accused," the official said.

The police has registered a case against the boys under Section 376 (D) (gangrape of a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.