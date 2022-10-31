15 days left for UP CM Yogi Adityanath's pothole-free roads deadline; PWD minister cancels leaves for officers

New Delhi: It seems the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department is working religiously to ensure pothole-free roads in the state by November 15 as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. His ultimatum was made on Oct 7. Now, state's PWD minister Jitin Prasada announced that he has cancelled leaves of all officers in the department for a month. This is to fast-track the progress of the development of roads. Prasada also said that the officials are told to submit progress reports daily.

The Public Works Department now has only 15 days to fulfill the promise made by CM Adityanath.

After Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's ultimatum to make the roads across the state pothole-free by November 15th, state's PWD minister Jitin Prasada cancelled the leaves of all officers in the dept for a month. Officials instructed to submit progress reports daily: PWD Dept https://t.co/L8lsb6B293 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2022

When Adityanath announced the ultimatum, an official release said that all departments related to road construction must prepare a comprehensive plan for this.

“All the departments related to road construction including PWD, Urban Development, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Planning, Rural Development, Rural Engineering, Sugarcane Development, and Industrial Development should prepare a comprehensive action plan in this regard. It is necessary to have good roads in industrial areas and agricultural market areas. Special attention should be given to this. This campaign to rid roads of potholes should be completed by November 15,” said the official statement.