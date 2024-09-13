16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Tripura, Two Arrested

Agartala, Sep 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl, was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and dumped into a jungle by two persons in North Tripura district, police said on Friday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Dharmanagar district hospital as she suffered multiple injuries.

Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the gang rape that happened on Thursday.

"The girl was walking on a village road on Thursday afternoon. Suddenly, two persons riding a bike kidnapped the girl and took her to a nearby jungle and gang-raped her," the Superintendent of Police (SP), North Tripura, Bhanupada Chakraborty said on Friday.

After committing the crime, they deserted the girl and fled, the SP said.

Locals later spotted the girl, in an unconscious state, and informed her family about the incident.

"After being alerted by the villagers, we rushed to the spot and rescued my sister, and took her to the Uptakhali health facility. She was referred to Dharmanagar district hospital from there. Her condition was serious," the victim's elder sister told the reporters.

The persons who raped my sister threw her in the jungle assuming that she died, he said.

"We have taken the case seriously. Two persons have already been arrested and will be forwarded before the court today seeking police remand. A team has been constituted for proper investigation of the case. We will try our level best to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in the heinous crime," the SP said.

Chakraborty said he has already spoken to the victim at the health facility and she is now out of danger.