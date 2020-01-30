हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala temple

17 injured during pyrotechnic display at Kerala temple

The police had not given permission for the pyrotechnic display. So, the same was conducted after approaching the High Court.

17 injured during pyrotechnic display at Kerala temple

Kochi: At least 17 people, including women and children, were injured during a pyrotechnic display as part of the Thalappoli celebration at a temple in Ernakulam, police said. The incident took place at the Nadakkavu Bhagavathi temple here on Wednesday night.

Live TV

The condition of one of the injured Vimala, 58, is said to be critical. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam. The other injured were admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College and Thrippunithura VKM Hospital.

The police had not given permission for the pyrotechnic display. So, the same was conducted after approaching the High Court.

Kerala templeKerala temple accident
