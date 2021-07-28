18 people killed as speeding truck hits a bus in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A speeding truck hit a bus killing at least 18 people in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday (July 28). According to media reports, the accident was reported in the wee hours today at the National Highway 28.

The double-decker bus was parked at the roadside following a breakdown, as per media reports. The bus was travelling from Ambala to Bihar and was ferrying nearly 140 labourers, most of who were asleep when the accident took place.

While 18 died becaue of the impact of the bus being hit by the truck, more than 24 labourers have been reported injured. Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

A team of police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident.

"Most of the passengers hailed from various districts in Bihar, including Sitamarhi and Saharsa," Hindustan Times quoted a police official saying. "They were returning to their native state from Punjab and Haryana, where they had put up for work."

Live TV