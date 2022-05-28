हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khajuri Khas

19-year-old boy was shot dead in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Friday night. 

19-year-old boy was shot dead in Delhi's Khajuri Khas
Representational image

A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Friday night. The victim has been identified as Sohail. He used to work at a garment factory. He had been living with his relatives in Shriram colony. The police said that he was shot in his chest around 10.40 pm. Sohail's cousin Mubarak Ansari said, "Sohail is my aunt's son. He used to live here with us. I came to know from my friend about the incident. When I reached, I found him lying on the ground. I was told that some people shot him and fled. Police are investigating the case and have taken Sohail to the hospital. We want the police to identify the murderer soon."

"He had no enemies. He used to go to work and come home directly. He had been living with us for the last six years. We have never heard about his fight with anyone to date," he further added.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), said, "Police team reached the spot and found a person lying in a pool of blood. On physical inspection, a bullet injury mark was found on his chest." (With agency inputs)

 

