Encounter

3 JeM terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

"Three terrorists killed in the encounter. Identification and affiliation are being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," said Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Srinagar: Three Jaish-i-Muhammad terrorists were killed in an overnight gunfight with the security forces in the Chadoora area in Central Kashmir`s Budgam district. 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday (January 7, 2022) tweeted Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar as saying, "Three terrorists killed in the encounter. Identification and affiliation are being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered."

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The officials also added that the identities of the terrorists are being ascertained. 

