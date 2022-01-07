3 JeM terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar: Three Jaish-i-Muhammad terrorists were killed in an overnight gunfight with the security forces in the Chadoora area in Central Kashmir`s Budgam district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday (January 7, 2022) tweeted Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar as saying, "Three terrorists killed in the encounter. Identification and affiliation are being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered."

All the 03 killed #terrorists affiliated with terror outfit JeM . So far one identified as Waseem of #Srinagar City. 3 AK 56 rifles recovered. After killing of Waseem only 1 terrorist is Srinagar resident : IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/gNJQwfZOHy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 7, 2022

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The officials also added that the identities of the terrorists are being ascertained.

