35 Best Halloween Costumes In 2024

Whether you're a fan of post-apocalyptic wastelands, fantasy epics, quirky animated series, or subversive superhero tales, this year's lineup of Halloween costumes has something for everyone.

Our curated list of the 35 best Halloween costumes for 2024 draws from a diverse range of sources, including the highly anticipated Fallout TV series, the dragon-filled world of House of the Dragon, the devilishly entertaining Hazbin Hotel, and the darkly humorous universe of The Boys. These costumes From Cosplaylab not only showcase your favorite characters but also demonstrate your pop culture savvy and creative flair.

From the radiation-soaked landscapes of Fallout to the political intrigue of Westeros, from the infernal depths of Hell to the morally ambiguous world of superheroes, these costumes offer a chance to step into another world for a night. Whether you're attending a Halloween party, trick-or-treating with the kids, or simply looking to make a statement, these costumes are sure to turn heads and spark conversations.

This year's selection caters to all levels of costume enthusiasts. For those who love intricate details and screen-accurate representations, we have options that will satisfy even the most discerning cosplayers. If you're looking for something quick and recognizable, we've got you covered with simpler yet equally effective choices. And for the DIY crowd, many of these costumes offer great opportunities for personalization and crafting.

So, whether you're planning to roam the wasteland as a Vault Dweller, soar through the skies of King's Landing on a dragon, charm the denizens of Hell, or take on corrupt superheroes, our list of the 35 best Halloween costumes for 2024 is your ultimate guide to making this Halloween unforgettable. Let's dive into the exciting world of costumes and find the perfect alter ego for your Halloween adventures!

1. Lucy from Fallout

The highly anticipated Fallout TV series has sparked renewed interest in the post-apocalyptic franchise. Find the Right Costume on Crazecosplay which is the Leading Halloween Costume Store. Lucy, the vault dweller protagonist, makes for an instantly recognizable and eye-catching costume. Don the iconic blue and yellow Vault 33 jumpsuit, complete with pip-boy wrist computer and vault-tec logo. Add some weathering and distressing to give it that wasteland-worn look. For accessories, carry a replica laser pistol or baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

2. Daemon Targaryen from House of the Dragon

Channel your inner Targaryen with a Daemon costume from the Game of Thrones prequel series. Don a long black leather coat adorned with the three-headed dragon sigil, paired with dark pants and boots. The key to nailing this look is Daemon's signature long platinum blonde wig. Add some prop weapons like a sword or dagger to complete the fierce dragonrider aesthetic.

3. Alastor from Hazbin Hotel

Bring some devilish charm to your Halloween party as Alastor, the Radio Demon from the adult animated series Hazbin Hotel. This dapper demon sports a red pinstripe suit, bow tie, and cane. The most crucial elements are his glowing red eyes, sharp-toothed grin, and deer-like antlers. Use face paint and prosthetics to recreate his pale gray skin and red markings.

4. Homelander from The Boys

For a more sinister superhero look, dress up as the terrifying Homelander from the hit series The Boys. His patriotic costume features a blue bodysuit with red boots, gloves, and cape, all emblazoned with white stars. The finishing touch is his slicked-back blonde hair and eerie blue-eyed stare. Just be prepared for some unsettled reactions from fellow partygoers!

5. Barbie

With the massive success of the Barbie movie, expect to see plenty of pink this Halloween. Choose from classic Barbie looks like the retro swimsuit or roller skating outfit, or go for Margot Robbie's cowgirl-inspired ensemble from the film. Don't forget the platinum blonde wig and permanent smile!

6. Oppenheimer

For a timely historical costume, dress as J. Robert Oppenheimer, subject of Christopher Nolan's 2023 biopic. Wear a dark suit with a fedora and round glasses. Carry a prop atomic bomb or mushroom cloud for added effect. This makes for a great couple costume paired with Barbie for the ultimate "Barbenheimer" look.

7. Wednesday Addams

The Netflix series Wednesday breathed new life into this classic character. Rock her signature black dress with white collar, long braided pigtails, and deadpan expression. Add some fake blood or a prop disembodied hand as accessories.

8. Spider-Man

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hitting theaters in 2023, Spiderman costumes remain as popular as ever. Choose from classic red and blue, the black symbiote suit, or one of the many multiverse variants like Spider-Gwen or Miles Morales.

9. The Mandalorian

This Star Wars bounty hunter continues to captivate audiences. Don his signature beskar armor, cape, and helmet. For an adorable group costume, add Grogu (Baby Yoda) and other characters from the show.

10. Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon

Another great House of the Dragon option is the young princess Rhaenyra. Wear an ornate medieval-style gown in Targaryen red and black. The key to this look is her long, flowing platinum blonde wig styled in intricate braids.

11. Angel Dust from Hazbin Hotel

For a more risqué costume, try Angel Dust, the flamboyant spider demon. Wear a pink and white striped suit with fur trim and multiple arms. Add dramatic makeup, mismatched eyes, and fluffy chest fur to complete the look.

12. A-Train from The Boys

Speed into your Halloween party as A-Train, the fastest man in The Boys universe. Wear a blue and white bodysuit with lightning bolt accents and goggles. Add some fake blood splatter for a darker twist referencing his hit-and-run incident.

13. Mario and Luigi

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming a huge hit, expect to see plenty of plumbers this Halloween. Grab a friend and dress as the iconic duo in their red and green outfits, complete with moustaches and oversized caps.

14. Velma

The Scooby-Doo character got her own spinoff series, putting her back in the spotlight. Rock her classic orange turtleneck, red skirt, and thick-framed glasses. Carry a magnifying glass as you search for clues.

15. Ahsoka Tano

With her live-action series debuting, the beloved Star Wars character is sure to be a popular choice. Wear her white and blue outfit, complete with head-tails and dual lightsabers.

16. Ellie from The Last of Us

The hit HBO adaptation brought this post-apocalyptic heroine to a wider audience. Wear distressed jeans, a red t-shirt, and a backpack. Add some fake blood and zombie makeup for authenticity.

17. Bluey

This lovable cartoon dog has taken the world by storm. Wear a blue bodysuit with floppy ears and a wagging tail. Great for kids or adults looking for a cute, family-friendly option.

18. Barney the Dinosaur

With a live-action Barney movie in development, the purple dinosaur is making a comeback. Don a plush purple bodysuit with green spots and Barney's friendly face.

19. Ted Lasso

Channel the optimistic football coach with a blue tracksuit, whistle, and mustache. Bonus points for carrying biscuits in a pink box.

20. Vecna from Stranger Things

For a terrifying look, try the main villain from Stranger Things season 4. Use prosthetics and body paint to recreate his slimy, vine-covered appearance.

21. Harley Quinn

A perennial favorite, Harley Quinn costumes remain popular. Choose from her classic jester outfit or more recent looks from the Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad films.

22. Loki Variant

Based on the Disney+ series, dress as a Loki "variant" in a TVA (Time Variance Authority) prisoner jumpsuit. Add Loki's signature horned helmet for the perfect mix of mischief and bureaucracy.

23. Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Channel the powerful Avenger in her classic comic book outfit or her evolved look from WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

24. Emily from Emily in Paris

For a chic and colourful option, emulate Emily's bold Parisian fashion. Mix bright patterns, add a beret, and carry a croissant for authenticity.

25. Squid Game Contestant

Though the show premiered in 2021, Squid Game costumes remain popular. Wear the iconic green tracksuit with white slip-on shoes and your assigned number.

26. Bridgerton Character

Choose from the many elegant Regency-era looks featured in the hit Netflix series. Don't forget the elaborate wigs and accessories.

27. Moon Knight

Bring Marvel's complex antihero to life with his white caped costume, complete with crescent moon imagery and glowing eyes.

28. Eleven from Stranger Things

Another Stranger Things favourite, dress as Eleven in her various looks throughout the series, from hospital gown to 80s mall rat.

29. The Witcher

Channel Geralt of Rivia with a white wig, yellow contact lenses, and medieval-style armor. Don't forget his twin swords!

30. Encanto Character

Bring the magic of Disney's Encanto to life by dressing as Mirabel, Luisa, or any of the colorful Madrigal family members.

31. Yellowjackets Character

Based on the hit Showtime series, dress as one of the stranded soccer team members in their 90s outfit or present-day look.

32. House of the Dragon Dragon

For a unique twist, create a dragon costume inspired by the show's fearsome beasts. Use scales, wings, and a long tail to bring Caraxes or Syrax to life.

33. Charlie from Hazbin Hotel

The princess of Hell makes for a great costume with her pale skin, rosy cheeks, and blonde hair with red tips. Wear a white shirt with suspenders and bow tie for her dapper look.

34. Queen Maeve from The Boys

Another strong female character from The Boys, wear Maeve's red, white, and blue superhero costume with a long brunette wig and tiara.

35. Vault Boy from Fallout

For a more lighthearted Fallout costume, dress as the franchise's mascot. Wear a blue vault suit with a large yellow "Vault-Tec" logo and mimic his iconic thumbs-up pose.

When choosing your Halloween costume for 2024, consider factors like comfort, recognizability, and personal interest. Many of these costumes can be purchased pre-made or assembled from separate pieces for a more custom look. Don't be afraid to add your own creative twists to make the costume uniquely yours.

For Fallout fans, the Lucy costume offers a great balance of recognizability and comfort. The blue and yellow vault suit is iconic within the franchise and easy to move around in at parties. Add some weathering effects and post-apocalyptic accessories to really sell the wasteland survivor look.

House of the Dragon costumes like Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen allow you to step into the world of Westeros. These elaborate medieval-style outfits are perfect for making a dramatic entrance at any Halloween event. The key to nailing these looks is in the details – intricate braids, house sigils, and props like dragon eggs or swords really bring the costumes to life.

For fans of adult animation, Hazbin Hotel offers some unique and colourful costume options. Characters like Alastor and Angel Dust have distinct, eye-catching designs that are sure to stand out at any party. These costumes also offer opportunities for impressive makeup and prosthetic work to recreate the characters' demonic features.

The Boys provides some great options for those who want to subvert the traditional superhero costume. Outfits like Homelander or A-Train allow you to look like a superhero on the surface, with a darker, more cynical twist that fans of the show will appreciate. These costumes can be as simple or elaborate as you want, depending on how much you want to invest in recreating the show's high-quality superhero suits.

Remember, the best Halloween costume is one that makes you feel confident and excited to wear it. Whether you choose an elaborate character recreation or a simple, punny costume, the most important thing is to have fun and embrace the spirit of the holiday. Happy haunting!

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)