35 dead due to landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad, over 1000 rescued

New Delhi: Around 35 people lost their lives in a landslide that took place due to incessant rainfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad. As per ANI, more than 1,000 people have been rescued so far in various relief operations that are underway.

Taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he has ordered evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas of risk.

“Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide,” the Maharashtra CM was quoted as saying by the news agency.

NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Around 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas for rescue and relief operations.

Further, Thackeray said, “NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense.”

As per PTI report, the police said on Friday (July 23) that the toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise as many areas of Maharashtra are being battered by rain for the past few days.

The torrential rains over the last 24 hours caused four landslides in Raigad, which has led to several roads being blocked.

An official statement urged people to reach their rooftops so that they can be spotted by helicopters involved in the rescue mission.

“The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," the official statement read.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister Amit Shah stated that he has spoken to Thackeray and the Central government will extend all possible assistance to the state.

“The accident in Maharashtra's Raigad due to heavy rain and landslides is very sad. I have spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray and NDRF DG SN Pradhan in this regard. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Centre is extending all possible help there,” Shah said.

(With agency inputs)

