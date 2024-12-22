416 People Arrested In Big Crackdown Against Child Marriage: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

In its continued crackdown on child marriage, the Assam Police arrested 416 people and registered 335 cases during the third phase of the operation, which began on the night of December 21-22. The arrested individuals are set to appear in court on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development against child marriage in the post on X and said, "#Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made, and 335 cases were registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!"

Meanwhile, on December 10, during the Swahid Divas observance organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Jamurihat in Sonitpur District, it was stated that the Assam government is committed to protecting the rights of indigenous people.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "Swahid Divas is a solemn occasion to remember the stellar contributions of the martyrs who protected the honour of Assam."

"We must not forget the dark days of history when over 800 innocent and patriotic people from Assam were killed trying to preserve the honour of their beloved State," he added.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the state government is working tirelessly for the people of Assam, ensuring the preservation of their identity and promoting their development.

"The government is also working towards delimitation to restrict the impact of infiltrators. Moreover, the state government has cleared 10,000 hectares of land from encroachment," the Chief Minister said.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the Assam agitation, the Chief Minister stated that his sacrifice brought a wave of sorrow across both the state and the nation.

(With ANI inputs)