5 Indian High Commission officials, including 2 staffers abducted, tortured by Pakistan's ISI, return home

New Delhi: At least five officials of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, including the two who were reportedly abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, said ANI.

On June 15, two staff members of the Indian mission, who are working as drivers in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, were detained for over 12 hours. Reports said that they were picked up by around 15 to 16 armed persons who had come in 5-6 cars at around 8:30-45 hours from a petrol station close to the mission. They were blindfolded with a rucksack thrown over their heads and handcuffed and were then taken to an unknown destination.

According to reports, the Indian staff members were repeatedly thrashed, punched, beaten with rods and wooden sticks and were made to drink filthy water as they abductors forced them to confess under duress about their involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Armed men also forced the Indian staffers to confess that alleged Intelligence officials in the High Commission compel them to bring people from outside in their cars for meetings inside the High Commission. Reports said they were interrogated regarding the specific role and function of all High Commission officials down to the lowest staff.

During the interrogation, they were repeatedly threatened that this is how the other members of the High Commission would be treated as well in future. Following the investigation, the drivers were then taken for a medical checkup where they were also injected with what was claimed to be a tetanus shot.

They were handed back to the Indian High Commission on the same day at 9 pm, and although they were able to walk, they carried extensive injury marks to their neck, face, thighs and rear, indicating extensive manhandling.