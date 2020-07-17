हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

6 dead, 23 evacuated in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai's Fort area; rescue operation underway

At least five people were killed and more than two dozen injured in two incidents of building collapse after heavy rainfall in Fort area of Mumbai. The incident had taken place at around 8:30 pm on July 16. 

6 dead, 23 evacuated in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai&#039;s Fort area; rescue operation underway
ANI photo
Play

14 fire tenders, teams of personnel from the Mumbai police and NDRF were at the spot and rescue operation was underway despite the continuous downpours. So far, 23 people have been evacuated from the site. 

14 fire tenders, teams of personnel from the Mumbai police and NDRF were at the spot and rescue operation was underway despite the continuous downpours. So far, 23 people have been evacuated from the site. 

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also visited the spot to take stock of the rescue operations.

Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district, Aaditya Thackeray had yesterday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who died after a house collapsed at Malvani in Malad area of Mumbai.

In the first instance, two people were killed and 13 others were dug out of the debris of a 3-storied tenement which crashed due to heavy rains in Plot No 8B, at Malvani in Malad west, with 4-5 people believed to be buried in the rubble.

In the second crash in south Mumbai's Fort area, the rear portion of a five-storey, 80-year-old dilapidated structure, Bhanushali Building collapsed claiming 2 lives.

The BMC said state government authorities had evacuated the building which was undergoing repairs.

