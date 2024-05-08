Advertisement
78 Air India Flights Gets Cancelled As Cabin Crew Goes On Mass Sick Leave

In 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave its go-ahead to the Tata Group's initiative to merge the budget airline AIX Connect (previously known as AirAsia India) with Air India Express.

|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Air India Express faced major disruption in services as 78 flights were cancelled and many were delayed after cabin crew called in mass ‘sick leave’ to mark their protest against the ongoing transition in the airline. In 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave its go-ahead to the Tata Group's initiative to merge the budget airline AIX Connect (previously known as AirAsia India) with Air India Express.

Sources said the senior employees, including the cabin crew, are unhappy with the changes. "A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night (Tuesday), resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result,” said the airline spokesperson.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport,” said the spokesperson.

