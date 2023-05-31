9 Years Of PM Modi: Women Empowerment Finds New Momentum Under NDA Government

On May 30, the Modi government celebrated its ninth anniversary, a significant milestone in which numerous reforms and policy initiatives were implemented in India to enhance the lives of women and elevate their social standing. Whether it was over 9.6 crore women beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana, over 27 crore Jan Dhan accounts, special fixed deposit schemes, more than 27 crore MUDRA loans to women, or Mission Poshan, each of these programs introduced by the Modi government played a vital role in empowering women.

The government data suggests that for the first time in India, 1,020 women per 1,000 men (NFHS-5) ratio was achieved, more than 3.03 crore women have been paid under PM Matru Vandana Yojana, 3.18 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts were opened and Over 27 crore MUDRA loans were given to women beneficiaries. Also, over one crore 72 lakh women got houses under the PM Awas-Gramin Yojana while over 70% PMAY homes are owned solely or jointly

by women.

The Modi government also launched Mission Poshan, an integrated nutrition support programme to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by the creation of a convergent ecosystem to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness, and immunity.

Indicating a big feat when it comes to health and hygiene, the government facilitated the distribution of over 27 crore sanitary pads priced Re. 1 through Jan Aushadhi Kendras and 3.94 crore free antenatal check-ups was conducted under PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. It was during the Modi government's tenure that the paid maternity leave period was increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. The government data also showed that the Maternal Mortality Rate declined to 97 in 2018-20, during PM Modi's governance. "For the Modi government providing women with a life of dignity is a fundamental promise of governance. This promise manifests itself in the increased usage of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana which has saved crores of women from chronic respiratory disorders through smoke-free kitchens. With the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, crores of women are now able to access toilets in their homes without any fear of safety or violation of dignity", the government has said.

In the 9 years of the Modi government, women have grown from strength to strength. Their success can be seen in the significant increase in female police personnel, in the laurels won by sportswomen for the country, and in the enrolment of women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths. The government has transformed women from being welfare targets to empowerment agents.

"Women empowerment is crucial to India's growth. Days of seeing women as 'home makers' have gone, we have to see women as nation builders," PM Modi had said.

A look at the economic upliftment aspect of women shows that the government schemes are gradually working in the right direction but more needs to be done. The government data showed that the MSME registration on the Udyam Portal has seen more than 2 lakh women-owned MSMEs registered during the special drives, indicating a 28% increase in registration of women-owned MSMEs in just 3 years. More than 45,000 DPIIT-recognised startups have at least one woman director. The Union Budget 2023-24, by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) for girls and women to celebrate Nari Shakti and its financial dignity - Samman.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 declares the pronouncement of instantaneous and irrevocable triple talaq by a Muslim husband as void and illegal. The ban on women going to Haj without a male companion has also been lifted. If the government manages to reach a consensus on the Women's Reservation Bill, it will be another feather in the cap of the Modi government. Many state governments have so far failed to establish a better healthcare infrastructure for women, especially in the rural areas and since the NDA government is known for its iron will to create a world-class infrastructure, the women of this country have a high hope from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.