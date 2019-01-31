Jind by-election result 2019 Live Updates: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) vs Congress vs Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) vs Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)

The result for high stake Jind Assembly bypoll will be announced on Thursday. The counting began at the city’s Arjun Stadium. A clear election trend will start emerging by mid-day.

The bypoll, necessitated due to the death of INLD legislator Hari Chan Middha, has been dubbed as a prestige battle for four major parties - the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

In the fray are Congress heavyweight Randeep Surjewala, Middha’s son Krishna Middha who is contesting on BJP ticket, INLD’s Umed Singh Redhu and JJP’s Digvijay Chautala.

Here are the live updates of Jind by-elections from the counting centre:

* Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in Jind as counting of votes has begun.

#Haryana: Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in #Jind as counting of votes has begun. pic.twitter.com/mt9pPyjZAp — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019

* Counting of votes for Jind by-election begins.

* Counting is set to begin soon amid tight security.

#Haryana: Counting of votes for Jind assembly seat by-election to begin shortly amid tight security pic.twitter.com/1MLsncNxlb — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019

* Elected party will have a tenure of just nine months. Polls are expected to be held again in October 2019.

* Out of the 1.7 lakh registered electorate, Jind constituency has a substantial vote of Scheduled Caste and backward classes (around 50 per cent) and Jats (around 25 per cent).

* "Randeep Singh Surjewala will win the Jind bypoll with a handsome margin. Once the results are out on Thursday, a loss will trigger exodus of the ruling BJP MLAs because already resentment is brewing among several legislators and they themselves will bring down this anti-people regime,” said Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar.

* The voting for Jind by-elections took place on January 28 and recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, Jind constituency had registered 75.91 poll percentage. Nearly 170,000 people, including 80,556 women, were eligible to vote.

* The bypoll is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.