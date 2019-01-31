Catch live streaming of Jind by-election results on Zee News

ROHTAK: All eyes are on the result of high stake Jind Assembly bypoll which will be announced on Thursday. The counting for the multi-cornered by-election is currently underway at the city’s Arjun Stadium.



The voting for Jind by-elections took place on January 28 and recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Hari Chan Middha. The by-election is being considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019.

The four major contenders in Jind are - the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD.

The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat. The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.

BJP has fielded Middha’s son Krishna Middha, who joined the saffron party recently.

Out of the 1.7 lakh registered electorate, Jind constituency has a substantial vote of Scheduled Caste and backward classes (around 50 per cent) and Jats (around 25 per cent).