'A Nation Begging For Assistance Mustering Large Funds For Army...': Indian Navy Chief On Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Monday expressed concerns about Pakistan getting equipment and weapon support from China saying it is very surprising as to how an economy that is "faltering and begging" for international assistance could muster the funds for armed forces' modernisation.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the Indian Navy Chief said they are keeping track of what is happening in the Pakistan Navy. "I think more than a cause of concern, it is very surprising as to how an economy which is faltering and begging for international assistance could muster the funds for ensuring that their armed forces are modernised. We are keeping track of what is happening in the Pakistan Navy. What kind of weapons and platforms they are getting from various sources and we have got a strategy in place to ensure that maritime security in the region and our national maritime interests are not compromised," Indian Navy Chief Admiral told ANI.

He was asked about Pakistan getting equipment and weapon support from China. "As far as China is concerned, you are fully aware that it has become the largest navy in terms of numbers. That also we are keeping a track," he added. He further said that 63 ships are being constructed in Indian shipyards, which include Defence Public Sector Undertakings DPSUs, PSUs, as also private industries like L&T.

"The 17 Bravo ships are very capable 7000-8000 tonne frigates... As per our long-term integrated perspective plan, we are supposed to have 24 frigates so these 7 new stealth frigates will add muscle to that capability," he said. The Indian Navy Chief Admiral asserted that by 2047 Indian Navy will be a full 'Atmanirbhar' force.

"Indian Navy will be a full 'Atmanirbhar' force by 2047. I don't think any further platforms from surface to sub-surface will be acquired from abroad. They will all be made in India... At the Naval headquarters, we have commissioned two task forces under a two-star rank officer who are now going into the industry and learning about the kind of technology we can imbibe to plug the gaps we are successful to a certain extent. I am looking at the next few months with great hope," he said.