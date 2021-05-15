Aadhaar not mandatory to avail COVID-related services, clarifies UIDAI

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday (May 15) said that no one will be denied a service or benefit if they do not have an Aadhaar Card.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many services for the public require a person to furnish their Aadhar card as a means of identification. Some people, for various reasons, do not have an Aadhar card and are denied these government services.

This is why the UIDAI decided that during the COVID-19 pandemic, no one shall be denied a service or benefit just because she or he doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, reported news agency ANI.

For vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, the option to furnish a document of identification other than the Aadhar card is also available.

If a resident does not possess Aadhaar for some or the other reason, she/he must not be denied essential services as per Aadhaar Act.

UIDAI said that Aadhaar is meant to bring transparency and accountability in public service deliveries through effective use of technology and there are exception handling regulations issued by UIDAI vide its circular dated October 24, 2017 to ensure that no beneficiary is denied benefits/services for the want of Aadhaar.

Also, relevant provisions are there in the Aadhaar Act under Section 7 to ensure that there is no exclusion and no denials.

UIDAI advised that in case of any such denial of service/benefit, matter should be brought to the knowledge of the higher authorities of concerned departments.

Live TV