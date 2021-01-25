हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP intensifies preparations for Punjab civic elections, announces 160 candidates

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, AAP's state in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh and state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP, which is contesting the upcoming local bodies’ elections in Punjab on its election symbol 'Broom', will win on all the seats and clean up the political filth.

AAP intensifies preparations for Punjab civic elections, announces 160 candidates
File photo

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its preparations for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committee and Nagar Panchayat elections. Under this, the party on Sunday (January 25) released another list of 160 candidates in 11 local bodies. 

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, AAP's state in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh and state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP, which is contesting the upcoming local bodies’ elections in Punjab on its election symbol 'Broom', will win on all the seats and clean up the political filth.

The leaders said that 160 candidates from 11 local bodies that include Abohar, Morinda, Nabha, Pathankot, Gidderbaha, Dhariwal, Batala, Mundki, Mamdot, Jalalabad and Kotkapura, were announced. The AAP leaders said that it was a golden opportunity for the people this time to bring change in the cities by electing their councillors among the people, who would work for the people.

They said that it was imperative that an educated and competent person be elected as people’s representative. The leaders added that the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates who would serve the people, are honest, educated and intelligent. The AAP leaders appealed to the voters of Punjab to choose the right candidate by exercising their voting right enshrined in the Constitution

Earlier, the party had announced 320 candidates for 35 local bodies. Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalPunjabAAPPunjab civic polls
Next
Story

Woman sub-inspector commits suicide due to sexual harassment
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Breaking: Clashes between Indo-Chinese troops in North Sikkim