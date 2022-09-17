AAP MLA Jarnail Singh praises 1984 Sikh riot movie “Jogi”

Being a part of the activists who have spent their life fighting to get justice for the victims of massacre of Sikhs in 1984, Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh appreciated the Punjabi film “Jogi”, that focuses on the on the atrocities carried out on the Sikh community.

Singh has repeatedly taken up the issue of punishing the power-hungry politicians with vested interests, responsible for the killings of Sikhs in 1984 in Delhi Vidhan Sabha and at various other platforms.

Singh referred to the scenes of the film that depict the helplessness of the people who were subjected to torturous death in front of their family members, adding that this was one of the most shameful acts in the history of humanity.

AAP MLA also appreciated the film maker Ali Abbas Zafar and the star cast, including Daljit Dosanjh, for taking up this sensitive subject and being the real happenings of 1984 Sikh Genocide in front of the world.

At the same time, Singh pointed towards the goodness personified in the form of friendship in the film.

Singh while sharing his opinion on Jogi, said, “Friendship between four friends from different communities is exemplary and conveys that true friends overcome every hurdle to save the faith of a friend. The film is symbolic of goodness winning over evil,” added Singh.