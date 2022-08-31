New Delhi: Addressing a gathering at Palampur in election-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced that AAP will give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman aged above 18 years in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted to power. The Delhi deputy minister said the allowance of Rs 1,000 to women under "stree samman rashi" is the fourth “guarantee” of his party for Himachal elections. "It will empower all the women, including those pursuing higher education," he added. The event was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. "Several women are finding it difficult to run their families due to the price rise. Daily expenditures are going up but the husband's salary is not increasing. If they get Rs 1,000, they will be able to buy milk and fruits for their children, elderly mothers would not have to depend on others to fulfil their needs," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said, "The fourth guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal Ji will give women the right to live with dignity and peace. Now daughters studying in college will be able to take books for their studies. Mothers will be able to buy things for their children without worry, Elderly mothers will not have to depend on anyone for their daily needs."

In a bid to woo voters in Himachal, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has announced free and quality education to every child, free healthcare services to everyone and Rs 1 crore to the kin of those soldiers from the state who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the AAP does not make promises that it cannot honour and hit out at the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for imposing the Good and Services Tax (GST) on food items."Under the BJP rule, women are the worst sufferers. It has become difficult for the women to run their families due to the skyrocketing prices," he said. The Punjab chief minister called upon women to support the AAP in the upcoming polls to bring a change in the hill state.

(With PTI inputs)