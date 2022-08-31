NewsIndia
AAP says Gujarat leader 'attacked by BJP goons', Arvind Kejriwal asks CM to ensure strict action

“It is not right to attack those from the Opposition like this. Winning and losing is part of elections, but it is against the culture of Gujarat to crush the Opposition with violence and people do not like it,” the AAP national convenor said in a tweet in Hindi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made an appeal to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in a late-night tweet to punish the accused after a key Gujarat leader was “attacked by the BJP goons”. Kejriwal on Tuesday (August 30,2022) appealed to his Gujarat counterpart, Bhupendra Patel, to ensure strict action against those who attacked and injured AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya in the state.

Replying to a tweet of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker about the incident, Kejriwal said winning and losing is part of elections but it is against Gujarat’s culture to crush the Opposition with violence.

The AAP chief also shared photographs of Manoj Sorathiya, state general secretary, AAP, Gujarat, who had suffered a head injury. “I appeal to the Gujarat chief minister to ensure strict punishment to the culprits and protect everyone,” he added.

Delhi CM’s tweet comes after AAP worker Vikas Yogi posted pictures of Sorathiya, who appeared to have sustained injuries on his head, on Twitter, alleging that “BJP goons made a murderous attempt” on the general secretary of the party’s Gujarat unit.

Additionally, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that by attacking Sorathiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again proved that it is afraid of Kejriwal’s work done in the education and health sectors.

Taking to Twitter, the party’s Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak also alleged that “BJP goons” attacked Sorathiya and said people will give a fitting reply to the saffron party in the state Assembly election stated to be held later in the year.

