AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party`s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand on Monday (January 3, 2022). On this one-day visit to Uttarakhand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with party officials.

According to a statement by the party, issued on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP`s national convener in Uttarakhand.

The release added that Arvind Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport.

Additionally, Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm. Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year.

