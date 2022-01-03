हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

According to a statement by the party, issued on Sunday, Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am and will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party`s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand on Monday (January 3, 2022). On this one-day visit to Uttarakhand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with party officials.

According to a statement by the party, issued on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP`s national convener in Uttarakhand. 

The release added that Arvind Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport. 

Additionally, Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm. Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalAAPAam Aadmi PartyDelhi CM Arvind KejriwalUttarakhand electionUttarakhandUttarakhand polls 2022Uttarakhand Elections
Next
Story

27 injured after under-construction bridge collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Mallika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh of not helping