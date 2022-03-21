AAP to nominate Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, IIT-Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak to Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources

NEW DELHI: After its historic victory in Punjab assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to nominate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha.

News agency ANI quoted AAP sources as saying that AAP will nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and Delhi IIT-professor Dr Sandeep Pathak to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party sees Harbhajan Singh as a “youth icon” and a well-known name in the country. The party thinks he is a good candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, the sources said.

Regarding its Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, who has been associated with the party for several years now and risen through the ranks, the party believes that he too can be a strong contender for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Raghav Chadha has proven his worth ever since he was appointed Punjab in charge. He worked very closely with the party workers and ensured AAP’s resounding victory in the assembly polls in Punjab.

Though Chadha is an MLA from Delhi, the AAP leadership thinks that he can be a valuable addition to the Rajya Sabha. The AAP sources said that several other names have also been considered but the AAP make sure the most suitable people are sent to the Upper House.

In 2018, the AAP had given one seat to senior party leader Sanjay Singh from Delhi, the remaining two were given to Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta, new entrants in the party, amid backlash from within the party as well as outside.

It may be noted that the Election Commission (EC) recently announced that elections to five out of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab will be held on March 31. The last day for filing nominations is March 21.

