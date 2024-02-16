Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar'' pitch while addressing a public rally in Haryana's Rewari during which he also sought people's blessings for his third term to make India the third largest economy in the world. The PM also highlighted the achievements of his government in the last ten years, including the historical moon landing event. "If the G20 summit was successful, it was because of your blessings. India's flag reached the moon where no one could; it happened with your blessings. In the last 10 years, India rose from 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world. In my third term, I need your blessings to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the coming years..," PM Modi said. "Ab Ki Baar 400 paar" for NDA," PM Modi said.

His visit to Haryana assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April and May this year. Referring to the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January, PM Modi said, "Just a short while ago, I got the opportunity to hand over development projects worth Rs 10,000 crores to Haryana, including Rewari AIIMS, a new rail line and metro line, and a museum...The blessing of Lord Ram is such that nowadays I get the opportunity to be associated with such holy work everywhere...," PM Modi added.

Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crore in Haryana's Rewari.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated PM Modi before his public address. CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "...This is a special occasion when PM Modi is amongst us... When you (PM Modi) were the CM in Gujarat in 2013 and people were seeing you as the PM, you started your campaign from Rewari...Today, you are fulfilling the aspiration and dream of the people of Rewari by giving AIIMS to them..."

"The Metro station project in Gurugram will not only help people from Gurugram or the country but also those foreign companies who are here to invest... In the last 10 years, the way you have guided us, especially after the Pran Pratistha (Ram Mandir), has increased trust in our leadership...," CM Khattar added.

Earlier, the PM made a sharp attack on the Congress and stated that India failed to deliver under the "corrupt" rule of the grand old party while asserting that the "country is moving forward with confidence." "Congress is corrupt; it can't think of a future; India failed to thrive under Congress," the PM said ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May this year.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme via video conferencing. Lashing out at Congress, the PM further said, "After independence, today this golden period has come. India has this opportunity to leave behind all the disappointments from 10 years ago. India is moving forward now with confidence. Before 2014, there used to be only discussions of scams and bombings. People in India used to wonder what would happen to them and to the country. During the Congress regime, this was the atmosphere..."

"Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi, extreme anti-Modi. They spread such things against Modi, which divides the society. When a party gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynasty politics, the same thing happens to it. Today everyone is leaving Congress, only one family is seen there" PM Modi added.