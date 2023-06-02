Abhishek Banerjee Threatens To Imprison Suvendu Adhikari, Says 'I'll Put Him In Jail The Day...'

Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), promised on Thursday that whenever the BJP was driven out of power, he would utilize the same government agencies that were allegedly being abused by the Narendra Modi administration to imprison opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. The Diamond Harbour MP made the threat when he spoke to a crowd at Chandipur in East Midnapore before beginning his 20-kilometer trek to Nandigram, which is the longest so far in his ongoing mass outreach program. "Within a month, I'll put him in jail the day the BJP loses power. The CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate), which are currently acting on BJP directions, will make the arrest then", according to Abhishek.

"He (Adhikari) would be imprisoned within a month if the judiciary does not act impartially", Abhishek continued, "and no one will be able to intervene." Adhikari's neighborhood is Nandigram, and before taking a break for the evening, Abhishek spoke at a protest there as well.

Abhishek took nearly seven hours to reach Nandigram despite having thousands of people behind him and other people observing him on the way. Around 2:00 PM, the parade (#JonoSanjogYatra) had started. The Trinamool leader challenged Adhikari to make such a walk, saying: "Despite the sweltering heat, I walked. But I doubt if the traitor (Adhikari) would be able to do that."

Trinamool had a well-thought-out plan to demonstrate its might by entering Nandigram with a large contingent of supporters trailing behind Adhikari, who had just defeated Mamata Banerjee there in the 2021 Assembly elections. The winning margin was just 1,956 votes for Adhikari. Prior to the panchayat elections, the TMC is attempting to rebuild its support base in Nandigram. The chief minister's nephew, Abhishek, slammed the BJP on Twitter yesterday.

"I am certain that people across India have realised the damage that @BJP4India has caused in the socio-political sphere. Later this year, we have 5 State Elections. I am sure beyond a shadow of doubt that BJP will lose in all 5 states. The end of BJP’s misrule has begun!", Abhishek tweeted. "The people's growing support assures me that the Trinamool Congress is set to outperform itself in the upcoming panchayat polls and beyond," the Diamond Harbour MP continued.

Prior to Abhishek's yatra (#JonoSanjogYatra), there were reports of clashes between Trinamool and BJP supporters at a number of locations in the district. Banners displaying Abhishek's images, according to Trinamool, were allegedly torn.