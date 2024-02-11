New Delhi: The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, is all set to be inaugurated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, 2024. BAPS Mandir is the first traditional Hindu Temple in the United Arab Emirates, built on 27 acres of land.

Speaking to ANI, Director of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Pranav Desai, said, "The temple is built on 27 acres of land which was gifted by the leadership of the UAE. So we are really thankful for the graciousness of the leadership of UAE."

"We are also thankful to the leadership of India; because of their will and support, we have built this beautiful temple," said Desai.

#WATCH | Visuals of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. pic.twitter.com/udaOUkPpeK — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

PM Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14, during which he will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir, and will also address the Indian diaspora.