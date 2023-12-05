ABVP Face Turns Congress King: Revanth Reddy Challenges KCR In Telangana

Telangana, December 5, 2023 - Congress has announced senior party leader Revanth Reddy as the next Chief Ministerial of Telangana. Revanth Reddy, the Pradesh Congress Committee president, has proven his political prowess in a state that was earlier dominated by Chief Minister KCR and his family.

Early Life and Education

Revanth Reddy, born on November 8, 1967, in Kondareddy Palle, an undivided Andhra Pradesh, is the son of Anumula Narsimha Reddy and Anumula Ramachandramma. He graduated in Fine Arts from AV College in Hyderabad and ventured into the printing press business.

Political Journey Begins

On May 7, 1992, Revanth Reddy married Geeta, the niece of senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy. Despite initial family opposition due to electoral rivalry, the family accepted the relationship.

Revanth Reddy's political journey began after his marriage. Associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his student days, he contested local body elections independently in 2006 and was elected as a member of the district panchayat in the Midjil Mandal.

Entry into Mainstream Politics

In 2007, he entered mainstream politics and became an independent member of the Legislative Council. Subsequently, he joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2009, contesting and winning the assembly election from the Kodangal constituency.

TRS and Congress Transition

In the 2014 assembly elections before the formation of Telangana, Revanth contested once again from Kodangal on a TDP ticket and defeated Gurunath Reddy, a five-time Congress MLA. However, he was expelled by TDP in August 2017 when it was revealed that he was joining the Congress. On October 31, 2017, Revanth officially joined the Congress.

Roles in Congress

In September 2018, he was appointed as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. Despite facing defeat in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, Revanth contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Malkajgiri constituency as a Congress candidate.

Current Position and Future Prospects

In June 2021, he was appointed as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress unit. Currently leading the charge against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Siddipet, the unfolding trends indicate Revanth's significant presence in the political landscape. The Congress discussions revolve around the possibility of him becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana.