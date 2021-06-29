हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Agra-Lucknow expressway

Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway kills 5, injures 4 in Firozabad

The incident took place in Nagla Khangar when a truck crashed into a stationary bus.

Representational Image

New Delhi: An accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) early morning killed 5 and injured 4 people in Firozabad. The incident took place in Nagla Khangar when a truck crashed into a stationary bus.

As per the latest reports, the bus was destined for Agra from Lucknow. 

The injured were rushed to Saifai hospital. 

(More details awaited)
 

Tags:
Agra-Lucknow expresswayFirozabadRoad accident
